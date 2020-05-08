UrduPoint.com
Deputy Director Technical (DDT) Mepco Ali Akram Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:51 PM

Deputy Director Technical (DDT) Mepco Ali Akram passes away

Deputy Director Technical (DDT) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan circle Engineer Ali Akram Gujjar died due to cardiac arrest last night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Technical (DDT) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan circle Engineer Ali Akram Gujjar died due to cardiac arrest last night.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was held at Mepco colony Friday morning in which CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood, Director General HR&Admin Nasar Hayat Maikan, General Managers Tariq Mahmood, Syed Khalid Ali Chishti, Chief Engineers, Director Public relations Jamshaid Niazi and scores of employees participated.

CEO MEPCO Tahir Mahmood paid tribute to the services of late Engineer Ali Akram Gujjar. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

