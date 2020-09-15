UrduPoint.com
Deputy Director WDD Visits Safe Houses, Darul Aman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:33 PM

Deputy director WDD visits Safe Houses, Darul Aman

On the directives of Secretary Women Development Department, Deputy Director Naseem Hassan Mastoi visited Safe Houses established at Daur, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed towns and Darul Aman at Nawabshah to collect information about facilities being provided there

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of Secretary Women Development Department, Deputy Director Naseem Hassan Mastoi visited Safe Houses established at Daur, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed towns and Darul Aman at Nawabshah to collect information about facilities being provided there. Talking to administrative staff Mastoi said that on the orders of Sindh High Court, the provincial government had established Safe Houses in each Tehsil to provide shelter to destitute women and to protect lives of women in any emergency situation. Women taking refuge at Safe Houses were being provided better residential facilities, protection and legal aid with the cooperation of revenue, police, social welfare departments and social welfare organizations, she said adding that in order to take care of affected women, female employees and other facilities shall be provided at the Safe Houses. Deputy Director urged employees of Safe Houses to adopt obliging behaviour with women in distress so that they feel a sense of security and develop courage to pass life in a better way.

She said that for making Safe Houses and Darul Aman in the district fully operational, a letter is written to concerned officials for handing over Safe Houses and Darul Aman to the Department of Women Development so that women taking refuge here shall not be shifted to Darul Amans at Sukkur and Hyderabad. She said that the Shelter Home set up by the Women Development Department was working in a better manner with the support of the department of revenue, police and other concerned departments.

She said that affected women lodged at shelter homes are getting the facilities of legal aid, free residence, food and other facilities. Station House Officer Women Police Station Maryam Bhurt and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

