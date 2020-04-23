UrduPoint.com
Deputy DS Distributes Ration Donated By Army Chief Among Coolies, Daily Wagers

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Divisional Superintendent (Operation) Pakistan Railway, Karachi Fateh Muhammad Janwari on Thursday distributed ration donated by Chief of Army Staff for Coolies and other daily wage workers here at Hyderabad Railway Station.

The Deputy DS Fateh Muhammad Janwari along with other officers of Pakistan Railways here distributed 148 ration bags among Coolies, sweepers and other daily wagers who were facing financial difficulties during lockdown against spread of COVID-19.

The Station Superintendent Railway Station Hyderabad Muhammad Ramazan and other officers of Pakistan Railway and Police were also present on the occasion.

