Deputy Editor Daily Jang Passed Away In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Deputy Editor Daily Jang passed away in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Editor of Daily Jang Karachi Mudassir Mirza passed away in Karachi on Saturday at the age of seventy.

Before death, he went home late at night on Friday from the office and was alone at home.

According to Mudassar Mirza's son Wasiq, his father was not answering his phone. On his request, the neighbors went inside the house where they found him dead.

Ismail said that Mudasir Mirza was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Gulshan Iqbal where doctors confirmed his death.

Mudassar Mirza's neighbor Ismail says that his body has been kept in the mortuary, his son-in-law and wife are reaching Karachi by a 4 o'clock flight, after which the funeral prayer and burial will be announced.

Ismail further said that the body has been kept in the mortuary and the funeral prayer and burial will be announced later.

