Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh SM Mahbubul Alam called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

The tow sides discussed cooperation between the two countries in various sectors and issues of mutual interest.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that trade, cultural and social relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh were improving, which would benefit both countries.

He said that the exchange of delegation would increase trade between the two countries.