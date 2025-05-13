Deputy High Commissioner of UK calls on PA Speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom (UK) in Karachi, Lance Domm, paid a courtesy call on to the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, at the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

Domm was accompanied by Huda Ikram, Senior Political Adviser, and Noam Rosenbaum, Economic Advisor.

The meeting reflected the strength of long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The Speaker welcomed the delegation and shared the historic legacy of the Sindh Assembly, highlighting that it was the first legislature to pass a resolution in favor of the creation of a separate Muslim state. He added that the national flag of Pakistan was hoisted for the first time after independence in this Assembly.

The Speaker was joined by MPA and Spokesperson of the Sindh Government Sadia Javed, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali, Secretary G.M. Umar Farooq, Director General Media Irfan Ahmed Memon, and Huma Ikramullah.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the UK and Sindh, particularly in the areas of trade, education, and public health. The Speaker expressed appreciation for the UK’s continued support, especially during floods and humanitarian crises.

Both sides shared views on the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation. They emphasized the need for public representatives to respond with responsibility and promote social harmony.

They also exchanged views on current internal and external affairs.

The Speaker appreciated the announcement of a ceasefire and said Pakistan welcomes the decision, hoping it will be honored from the other side as well. He reiterated that Pakistan has always advocated for peace and believes in resolving matters through dialogue.

He also spoke about landmark legislation led by the PPP government, including the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act (2013), Sindh Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act (2013), Sindh Harassment at Workplace Act (2010), and Sindh Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Act (2011)—all aimed at protecting women and advancing social justice.

The Speaker emphasized Sindh’s inclusive social fabric rooted in Sufism, where religious minorities continue to live with dignity and mutual respect. He told about the government’s commitment to protecting this harmony and diversity.

Domm appreciated developments in Sindh’s transport sector.

Upon the Deputy High Commissioner’s request, the Speaker led the delegation to the historic Old Hall of the Assembly, where the Pakistan Resolution was passed. The tour continued to the new Assembly Hall, reflecting the province’s evolving democratic journey.

To mark the occasion, Speaker Awais Qadir Shah presented Mr. Lance Domm with the Legacy Shield of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, along with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi Cap as tokens of cultural goodwill.