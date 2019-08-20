UrduPoint.com
Deputy Inspector General, National Highways And Motorway Police (NH&MP), Masroor Kolachi Visits Sukkur Sector

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Masroor Kolachi has said the Motorway police has earned more trust and confidence of the public as compared to other public sector organizations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Masroor Kolachi has said the Motorway police has earned more trust and confidence of the public as compared to other public sector organizations.

He said this while speaking to Motorway officials during his visit to Sukkur sector, here on Tuesday.

He said this respect and goodwill, is the result of honest, courteous and courageous behaviour of our field officers.

Sector Command Syed Rizwan Shah, DSPs and other senior officers were also welcomed the DIG.

