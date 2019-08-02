UrduPoint.com
Deputy Inspector General Of Police Hyderabad Range Transfers 39 Police Officials Out Of Their Home Districts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:12 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range, Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, has transferred 39 Inspectors and Sub Inspectors who were hitherto posted in their home districts to other districts in the Range

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range, Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, has transferred 39 Inspectors and Sub Inspectors who were hitherto posted in their home districts to other districts in the Range.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, 18 inspectors and 21 SIs are among those transferred out of their domicile districts.

As many as 13 Inspectors and SIs have been transferred out of Hyderabad to 7 different districts in the Range.

Similarly, 3 SIs from Dadu, an Inspector and a SI from Badin and one Inspector each from Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar and Sujawal districts have been posted to other districts.

Up to 18 police officials posted in Hyderabad Traffic police have been transferred to other districts.

However, the DIG retained the services of 38 other Inspectors and SIs in the districts of their domicile on 3 different grounds.

These include 6 officials who have obtained exemptions from the Inspector General Sindh police and 31 others who are deployed on the security duties in the courts of law.

An Inspector, Salman Farooqi, has been given a clerical post in Hyderabad instead of his transfer out of the home district because the official has been facing threats from the terrorists.

