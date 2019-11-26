UrduPoint.com
Deputy Mayor Arranges Reception In Honor Of Int'l Artists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:17 PM

Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi on Tuesday arranged a special reception in honor of international artists participating Islamabad Art Festival 2019 at Shah Allah Ditta Cave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi on Tuesday arranged a special reception in honor of international artists participating Islamabad Art Festival 2019 at Shah Allah Ditta Cave.

The reception was attended by President Islamabad Art Festival Syed Jamal Shah, President Ballet Beyond Borders Charlene Campbell Carey, Pakistan first Opera Star Saira Peter, USA Origin British Steven, International artists of Mexico, USA, Brazil, United Kingdom, China and Japan.

In his welcome remarks, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi appreciated the management of Islamabad Art Festival for organizing the event.

He said Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation was making efforts to provide all possible support to the management of Islamabad Art Festival.

The international artists also performed on the traditional Dhol performance on the occasion.

Ballet Beyond Borders member a Brazilian artist Julia told APP that it was an amazing experience to perform in Pakistan.

She said they were enjoying everything as people were very kind and friendly here.

World first Sufi Opera star Saira Peter also thanked the deputy mayor for arranging special reception event in honor of international artists.

Jamal Shah, on the occasion, said the idea of an international festival was to bring all the artists from across the world together.

He added that more than 230 artists from different countries were participating in the festival.

"We are lucky to have them here to establish artistic and cultural links with them so that we can continue a dialogue for years to come," he said, adding, "the dialogue will be productive and encourages us to come closer together.""Pakistanis are living in a great country which has a great culture," said Prof. Dr. Michel Walentin.

Later, the artists of 'Ballet Beyond Borders' (BBB) also performed at local hotel and got big applause from the audience. The BBB ensemble includes artists and dancers from America, Brazil and Mexico.

