Deputy Mayor Attends Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Cops, Paid Tribute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:45 PM
Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi has attended the funeral prayers of two policemen of Islamabad Police martyred after firing of unknown persons at IJP Road near Toll Plaza last day
The funeral prayer of martyrs was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday, said a press release.
Deputy Mayor expressed condolences with family members of the martyred cops and prayed for departed souls to rest in eternal peace.