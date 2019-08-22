Deputy Mayor attends funeral prayers of martyred cops, paid tribute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi has attended the funeral prayers of two policemen of Islamabad Police martyred after firing of unknown persons at IJP Road near Toll Plaza last day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi has attended the funeral prayers of two policemen of Islamabad Police martyred after firing of unknown persons at IJP Road near Toll Plaza last day.

The funeral prayer of martyrs was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday, said a press release.

Deputy Mayor expressed condolences with family members of the martyred cops and prayed for departed souls to rest in eternal peace.