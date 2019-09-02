Deputy Mayor directs uninterrupted water supply during Muharram

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan here on Monday directed the Sukkur Municipal administration to ensure swift supply of water during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan here on Monday directed the Sukkur Municipal administration to ensure swift supply of water during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the directives of the Mayor Sukkur, Deputy Mayor Chuhan directed the municipal authorities to take special measures to ensure ample water supply to all areas of Sukkur city.

Provision of water supply to mosques and Imam Bargahs must be especially ensured during Muharram.

Sewerage system must be operational in all areas and sewerage pumping stations must be working as per schedule,He added.