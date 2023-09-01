Deputy Mayor grieved over demise of father of Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has expressed his condolences over the demise of the father of prominent scholar Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has expressed his condolences over the demise of the father of prominent scholar Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi.

In a condolence message on Friday, the Deputy Mayor said that he shares the grief of the bereaved family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss and place the departed soul in Jannat-ul-Firdous.