Deputy Mayor Inaugurates Renovated Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:52 PM

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Arshad Hassan on Monday said that despite limited resources the elected local representatives were making all-out efforts for the provision of best facilities to the masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Karachi, Arshad Hassan on Monday said that despite limited resources the elected local representatives were making all-out efforts for the provision of best facilities to the masses.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Park in Gulshan Iqbal Block 13-A, he said that there were numerous financial challenges in renovation of the park, however District Municipal Corporation (DMC) -East Chairman Moeed Anwar and his team managed its timely completion and handed it over to the masses, according to a statement.

DMC-East Chairman Moeed Anwar addressing on the occasion said that the park was renovated by untiring efforts of elected representatives besides having limited resources and a number of challenges.

"Now it's the responsibility of locals to keep the park maintained and to ensure that the residents take full benefit of the park", he said.

He said that he was well aware of the issues being faced by the masses. He said that issues were being resolved in different phases.

Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf Khan, UC-22 Chairman Abdul Salam Khan, UC-22 Vice Chairman Muhammad Ghous, Chairman Parks Committee MushtaqAli, Director Parks Shujat Hussain, Deputy Director Parks Rashid

