Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi praised women sanitary staff working amid risk of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi on Thursday highly praised the contributions of women sanitary staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), working amid risk of Coronavirus lockdown.

Talking to APP, he said that in this difficult time, Sanitary workers specially women were serving us and playing great role in keeping the city clean amid risk of COVID-19.

He said that a total 570 women sanitary workers were part of the sanitation staff of MIC which was on daily basis collecting garbage and sweeping each street of the city.

Maliha Hussain a social activist said that the sanitary workers specially women are working these days amid risk of coronavirus pandemic lockdown, adding that all the sanitary workers and specially women workers should be praised for their services in keep the city clean and green.

She said that most of the women sanitary staff either working in Capital Development Authority (CDA) or Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) should be hailed for the hardwork.

Maliha Hussain said that all these people contributing in this testing time was our heros, adding that the senior officials should also acknowledge the contributions of these sanitary staff specially women.

She said that the authority should ensure protective equipment to the sanitary workers specially working in collection of tons of garbages from each street of the city.