UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi Praised Women Sanitary Staff Working Amid Risk Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:52 PM

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi praised women sanitary staff working amid risk of COVID-19

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi on Thursday highly praised the contributions of women sanitary staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), working amid risk of Coronavirus lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeshan Naqvi on Thursday highly praised the contributions of women sanitary staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), working amid risk of Coronavirus lockdown.

Talking to APP, he said that in this difficult time, Sanitary workers specially women were serving us and playing great role in keeping the city clean amid risk of COVID-19.

He said that a total 570 women sanitary workers were part of the sanitation staff of MIC which was on daily basis collecting garbage and sweeping each street of the city.

Maliha Hussain a social activist said that the sanitary workers specially women are working these days amid risk of coronavirus pandemic lockdown, adding that all the sanitary workers and specially women workers should be praised for their services in keep the city clean and green.

She said that most of the women sanitary staff either working in Capital Development Authority (CDA) or Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) should be hailed for the hardwork.

Maliha Hussain said that all these people contributing in this testing time was our heros, adding that the senior officials should also acknowledge the contributions of these sanitary staff specially women.

She said that the authority should ensure protective equipment to the sanitary workers specially working in collection of tons of garbages from each street of the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Women Capital Development Authority All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distribution of Rs12,000 per poor family under Ehs ..

3 minutes ago

Nine outlaws arrested in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

Aftab Jahangir calls for 'national unity to fight ..

3 minutes ago

Development work in Multan to be completed by June ..

3 minutes ago

People concern over mysterious disease claiming li ..

30 minutes ago

City receives light rain in Bahawalpur

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.