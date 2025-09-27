Open Menu

Deputy Mayor Karachi Directs Acceleration Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad on Friday conducted a detailed visit to various areas of the city, including District Malir, District East, and District Korangi, to review ongoing development projects and inspected the resurfacing and repair work on roads damaged by recent rains and directed concerned officials to expedite the completion of these projects.

The Deputy Mayor received briefings from officers on the pace and quality of the ongoing works and made it clear that no negligence or delay in public welfare projects would be tolerated.

He emphasized that providing better facilities to citizens is a top priority and that all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.

He stressed that there must be no compromise on the transparency and quality of development projects. He also instructed improvements to the drainage system to ensure a long-term solution to the issues faced by citizens during the rainy season.

