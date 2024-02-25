Deputy Mayor Of Mirpurkhas, Vows To Tackle City's Issues
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Sumera Baloch named Deputy Mayor of Mirpurkhas, vows to tackle the city's issues on Sunday.
According to details, the literate and ideological activist Sumera Baloch, a resident of the most neglected Baloch community in Sindh and the most backward area of Compound Wall Walkurt Town, Mirpurkhas, has been appointed as Deputy Mayor of Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Sumera Baloch has been associated with the PPP since 1986 and is also the head of the party's Women's Wing in Mirpurkhas. Citizens have welcomed Sumera Baloch's appointment as Deputy Mayor of Mirpurkhas, praising the decision to select a woman.
In an interview with APP, the newly nominated Deputy Mayor, Sumera Baloch, expressed gratitude to the PPP leadership, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, for continuing the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and empowering ideological young individuals, particularly women, in the political arena.
She highlighted that this appointment marks the first time in Mirpurkhas's history that a woman has been given such a significant position, reflecting the party's commitment to women's empowerment.
Sumera Baloch acknowledged the challenges faced by Mirpurkhas, including sanitation and access to clean drinking water, and pledged to address these issues to the best of her ability.
