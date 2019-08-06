UrduPoint.com
Deputy Mayor Reviews Cleanliness Drive In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan visited Bander Road, Barrage Road, Station Road, Workshop Road, Shikarpur Road and other areas on Tuesday to review cleanliness drive in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan visited Bander Road, Barrage Road, Station Road, Workshop Road, Shikarpur Road and other areas on Tuesday to review cleanliness drive in the city.

He was accompanied by Union Council (UC) Chairman Numaish, Tariq Mughul, Abid Gul Mahar, officers of the Municipal Services and other elected representatives on Tuesday.

He also visited vegetable and fruit market and met shopkeepers over there.

