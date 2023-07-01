Open Menu

Deputy Mayor Reviews Offal Lifting Operation In Korangi Area

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Deputy Mayor reviews offal lifting operation in Korangi area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The operation of removing the hides and offal of the sacrificial animals continued here on the third day of Eid-ul-Adha and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad visited different areas of district Korangi.

The Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad reviewed the offal disposal work in different areas of the district.

On this occasion, the officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management board gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Mayor about the work of removing animal waste.

Salman Abdullah Murad said that with the help of the citizens, the work of disposing of the offal was continuing on the third day of the Eid.

He said that the PPP's elected representatives had proved that the real problem was not the powers but there was a need to work with sincerity.

As per the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, we will play our role for the construction and development of Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad maintained.

He warned the opponents to avoid damaging the sewage lines in the grudge with the PPP.

He warned that action would be taken against those obstructing the city's sewage lines and causing problems in the sanitation process.

On this occasion, Town Municipal Committee Korangi Chairman Naeem Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Zaidi and other officers were also accompanied by the Deputy Mayor.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Korangi Muhammad Ali Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan