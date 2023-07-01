Deputy Mayor reviews offal lifting operation in Korangi area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The operation of removing the hides and offal of the sacrificial animals continued here on the third day of Eid-ul-Adha and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad visited different areas of district Korangi.

The Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad reviewed the offal disposal work in different areas of the district.

On this occasion, the officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management board gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Mayor about the work of removing animal waste.

Salman Abdullah Murad said that with the help of the citizens, the work of disposing of the offal was continuing on the third day of the Eid.

He said that the PPP's elected representatives had proved that the real problem was not the powers but there was a need to work with sincerity.

As per the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, we will play our role for the construction and development of Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad maintained.

He warned the opponents to avoid damaging the sewage lines in the grudge with the PPP.

He warned that action would be taken against those obstructing the city's sewage lines and causing problems in the sanitation process.

On this occasion, Town Municipal Committee Korangi Chairman Naeem Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Zaidi and other officers were also accompanied by the Deputy Mayor.