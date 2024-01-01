Deputy Mayor stresses for improvement in provision of municipal facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal has directed the Municipal Officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to improve the situation regarding utility charges recovery with the coordination of all union councils.

Addressing a meeting on utility charges recovery at his office here on Monday, the deputy mayor Sukkur said that the

union councils (UCs) with better recovery position will be awarded financial benefits. He said we would have to employ

all available resources to ensure provision of municipal services to the people of the district and improve our efficiency

in this regard. He called for concentrated efforts by all UCs to enhance the municipal utility recovery.

He also called upon officials concerned to improve their performance regarding provision of municipal facilities so as to persuade the consumers to pay their bills of utility services charges.