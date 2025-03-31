Deputy Mayor Sukkur Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr With Citizens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by offering prayers at Eidgah, where he met with citizens, extended greetings, and reviewed arrangements. The event drew a large crowd of officials, dignitaries, scholars, and citizens.
Dr Mughal emphasized the importance of caring for the underprivileged during Eid celebrations. He assured that the district administration had made necessary arrangements for public convenience, maintained law and order, and put institutions on high alert.
The Deputy Mayor instructed officials to prioritize public service and resolve issues promptly. He also urged citizens to maintain cleanliness, discipline and responsible civic behavior.
