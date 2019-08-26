Deputy Mayor Sukkur for provision of water in Muharram

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chohan on Monday directed the authorities of the Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMC) to ensure water supply facility during the month of Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chohan on Monday directed the authorities of the Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMC) to ensure water supply facility during the month of Muharram.

On the directives of the Mayor Sukkur, the Deputy Mayor directed them to take special measures in order to ensure that areas of Sukkur city were provided with ample water supply.

Provison of water to Mosques and Imam Bargahs must especially be ensuredduring Muharram, he added.