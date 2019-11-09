UrduPoint.com
Deputy Mayor Sukkur Speaks On The Eve Of Iqbal Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Deputy Mayor Sukkur speaks on the eve of Iqbal day

Fatima Foundation Sukkur, in connection with Iqbal Day, organised a talk to discuss and recall the services of Allama Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Fatima Foundation Sukkur, in connection with Iqbal Day, organised a talk to discuss and recall the services of Allama Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan said that the real meaning of Iqbal's concept of self-esteem was self-reliance and without self-reliance we could not be able to maintain self-esteem, on Saturday.

He said that it was a fact that without self-reliance, maintaining of self-esteem was quite impossible. We only could enjoy self-esteem by acquiring self-reliance.

Iqbal's thoughts could make our thinking universal and create the qualities of tolerance, self awareness and trust in God among us, so the spreading of Iqbal's message was the need of the hour, he added.

