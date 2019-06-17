Deputy Mayor Sukkur urges joint efforts to eliminate HIV

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan has said that all stakeholders must make efforts to eliminate HIV from the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan has said that all stakeholders must make efforts to eliminate HIV from the country.

Addressing an event, organised by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur here on Monday, he said transfusion of HIV-infected blood was a major factor responsible for this disease.

He also urged parents to bridge information gap on various diseases.