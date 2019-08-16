UrduPoint.com
Deputy Mayor Sukkur Visits Different Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions during the visits to different areas here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Mayor Sukkur said that there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.

Chief Officer, Javed Akhtar, Chairmen of different Union Councils(UCs) and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

