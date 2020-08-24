UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Visits Sanitary Conditions Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Mayor Sukkur visits sanitary conditions of city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan along with officials concerned visited to different areas here on Monday and inspected the sanitary conditions in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Mayor Sukkur stressed the need for work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

Chief Municipal Officer Peer Atta-ur-Rehman, chairmen of different union councils and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion

Related Topics

Sukkur All

Recent Stories

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

7 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

26 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

56 minutes ago

ICCI lauds government's agreement with IPPs to red ..

7 minutes ago

Xinjiang grants 'naan masters' professional qualif ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.