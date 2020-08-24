Deputy Mayor Sukkur visits sanitary conditions of city

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan along with officials concerned visited to different areas here on Monday and inspected the sanitary conditions in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Mayor Sukkur stressed the need for work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

Chief Municipal Officer Peer Atta-ur-Rehman, chairmen of different union councils and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion