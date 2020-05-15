UrduPoint.com
Deputy Mayor Sukkur Warns Shopkeepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:38 PM

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan on Friday visited different markets and expressed displeasure over the shopkeepers and people for not following the standard operating procedures for coronavirus

Many shopkeepers were without masks while people were not observing the social distancing.

The Deputy Mayor warned the shopkeepers of taking action against them for not following the SOPs.

However, seven shops were sealed for not following the SOPs in different bazaars in the city on Thursday.

