Deputy Mayor urges to ensures strict implementation of SOPs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan has said the Sukkur district administration has decided to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding prevention of coronavirus and directions have been issued to district administration and police in this regard.

Talking to Media, here on Thursday, he said the mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh has directed that shops and markets, violating the SOPs, be closed forthwith.

He mentioned that only those businesses, which are following SOPs, would be allowed to continue.

He said that it was also decided to declare wearing masks mandatory, besides taking action against violators. Orders were also issued to administrative and police officers regarding imposing fines on violators and sealing their shops.