UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Mayor Urges To Ensures Strict Implementation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:41 PM

Deputy Mayor urges to ensures strict implementation of SOPs

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan has said the Sukkur district administration has decided to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding prevention of coronavirus and directions have been issued to district administration and police in this regard

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan has said the Sukkur district administration has decided to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding prevention of coronavirus and directions have been issued to district administration and police in this regard.

Talking to Media, here on Thursday, he said the mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh has directed that shops and markets, violating the SOPs, be closed forthwith.

He mentioned that only those businesses, which are following SOPs, would be allowed to continue.

He said that it was also decided to declare wearing masks mandatory, besides taking action against violators. Orders were also issued to administrative and police officers regarding imposing fines on violators and sealing their shops.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Sukkur Market Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh CM appears before NAB in fake accounts case

11 minutes ago

China imports 1.58 bln cubic meters of natural gas ..

2 minutes ago

SpaceX rocket launches 60 internet satellites into ..

2 minutes ago

Petrol, an essential commodity hard to find in Dir ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil reports 28,633 new COVID-19 cases, 584,016 ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccine developed by Unive ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.