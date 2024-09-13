Deputy Mayor visits Darul Sukoon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad visited Darul Sukoon at Kashmir Road here on Friday.

The Deputy Mayor was received by CEO Darul Sukoon Savio Martin Pereira and in-charge Sr. Catherine Wilson on his arrival at Darul-Sakoon.

Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad and KMC officers were also accompanied by Deputy Mayor of the city.

The Deputy Mayor said that every citizen of Karachi is aware of the services of Darul Sukoon and the services of this institution for special children and individuals are commendable.

He said that raising, serving and educating special children is an act of worship and Darul Sukoon is like a mother for special children, he observed.

He said that many parents leave their children with mental and physical disabilities alone and the children whose parents leave them here spend their entire lives in Darul Sukoon.

Salman Abdullah requested the philanthropists to help this organization generously.