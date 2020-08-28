UrduPoint.com
Deputy Mayor Visits Muharram Procession Route, Reviews Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:38 PM

Deputy Mayor, Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi on Friday visited route of main procession of 9th Muharram at sector G-6 and reviewed arrangements

On the occasion, he instructed heads of the departments including Sanitation, Street Lights and Sewerage to ensure all arrangements in time.

He said teams of 1122, fire brigade and ambulances would be available on entry and exit point of the procession to meet any untoward situation.

There would be no difficulty for mourners to enter and exit the procession.

He added that arrangements would also be made by the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to provide milk and water for the participants in the procession.

