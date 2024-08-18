Deputy Mayor visits various areas to review situation after rain

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal on Sunday visited many areas to review the sanitation and water drainage system of the several areas, after the monsoon rains in Sukkur.

On this occasion, he instructed Sukkur Municipal Corporation officers, inspectors, disposal in-charges and vehicle in-charges to take special care of cleanliness and ensure drainage of rain water to facilitate the people during the rainy season.