Deputy Mayor visits various UCs, reviews Eid ul Azhar arrangements

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal on Thursday said the Municipal administration would ensure cleanliness, including the active removal of offal of sacrificial animals in the Sukkur on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this during visits to different union councils in the city to review the Eid arrangements.

He also sought the cooperation of the town residents and said the offal be disposed off in notified places and the town staff be also informed about it. He said the blood of the sacrificial animals be immediately removed and place of slaughtering of the sacrificial animals be also properly washed.