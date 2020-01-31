UrduPoint.com
Deputy Mayor Visits Vegetable Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:50 PM

Deputy Mayor visits vegetable market

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan paid a surprise visit to vegetable market Sukkur on Friday morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan paid a surprise visit to vegetable market Sukkur on Friday morning.

He reviewed security measures, cleanliness situation, and the facilities being provided to the consumers in the bazaar.

The Commissioner also reviewed the prices of edible items on various stalls and inquired from the citizens about their quality. He directed the staff of TMA to care for the consumers especially women and elderly persons visiting the bazaar.

Tariq Chuhan said that the administration is determined to provide daily use items to the people at cheaper rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

