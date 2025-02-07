Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary calls on CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Hungary’s State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Tamás Vargha called on the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed evolving regional dynamics and emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in defense and security domains between both countries, said an ISPR news release.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.