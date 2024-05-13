Deputy PM Arrives In Beijing, China
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2024 | 11:23 AM
Ishaq Dar will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Beijing, China.
He will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations.
The Deputy Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Chinese leaders and senior officials as well as with prominent business enterprises.
(More to follow)
