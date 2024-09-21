Open Menu

Deputy PM Chairs Meeting Of Chairpersons Of The Boards Of Directors Of DISCOs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Deputy PM chairs meeting of Chairpersons of the Boards of Directors of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the meeting of the Chairpersons of the newly constituted Boards of Directors of the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

The discussions focused on the critically required human resource by the DISCOs.

The chairpersons of the Boards of Directors were asked to reassess the level of human resource requirements in light of the functional requirements and the principles of outsourcing for maximum efficiencies, reduction in line losses, elimination of power theft and customer care.

They were also urged to look into all those ageing posts which are now redundant.

The deputy PM expressed full resolve of the Government to address the issues of governance in the DISCOs.

