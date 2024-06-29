Deputy PM Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Annual Urs Of Hazrat Bari Imam
Published June 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting of a committee for development and arrangements of Hazrat Bari Imam Complex.
The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements for the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Bari Imam, said a press release issued by the Foreign Office.
The deputy PM directed that extraordinary security arrangements should be made on the occasion of Urs besides ensuring all possible facilities to the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and from all over the world to participate in Urs celebrations.
He also instructed to ensure special arrangements for women pilgrims participating in Urs at Hazrat Bari Imam Complex. Visitors should not suffer any inconvenience during the celebrations, Ishaq Dar added.
In the meeting, a special committee was also formed in connection with the arrangements for Urs, which will include the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner and other officials.
The meeting was attended by Hanif Abbasi, Gen (retd) Afzal Janjua, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other high officials.
