Open Menu

Deputy PM Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Annual Urs Of Hazrat Bari Imam

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting of a committee for development and arrangements of Hazrat Bari Imam Complex.

The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements for the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Bari Imam, said a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

The deputy PM directed that extraordinary security arrangements should be made on the occasion of Urs besides ensuring all possible facilities to the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and from all over the world to participate in Urs celebrations.

He also instructed to ensure special arrangements for women pilgrims participating in Urs at Hazrat Bari Imam Complex. Visitors should not suffer any inconvenience during the celebrations, Ishaq Dar added.

In the meeting, a special committee was also formed in connection with the arrangements for Urs, which will include the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner and other officials.

The meeting was attended by Hanif Abbasi, Gen (retd) Afzal Janjua, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other high officials.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister World Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Bari Women Capital Development Authority All From Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..

49 minutes ago
 LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

3 hours ago
 10 shops sealed for encroachment

10 shops sealed for encroachment

51 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

4 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

4 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

4 hours ago
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

4 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

5 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

5 hours ago
 Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: ..

Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency

54 minutes ago
 Minister for monitoring quality of value added ure ..

Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products

54 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan