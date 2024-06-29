Deputy PM Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Annual Urs Of Hazrat Bari Imam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting of a committee for development and arrangements of Hazrat Bari Imam Complex
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting of a committee for development and arrangements of Hazrat Bari Imam Complex.
The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements for the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Bari Imam, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.
The deputy PM directed that extraordinary security arrangements should be made on the occasion of Urs besides ensuring all possible facilities to the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and from all over the world to participate in Urs celebrations.
He also instructed to ensure special arrangements for women pilgrims participating in Urs at Hazrat Bari Imam Complex.
Visitors should not suffer any inconvenience during the celebrations, Ishaq Dar added.
In the meeting, a special committee was also formed in connection with the arrangements for Urs, which will include the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner and other officials.
The meeting was attended by Hanif Abbasi, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Sohail Iqbal Bhatti, Gen (retd) Afzal Janjua, Raja Sarfaraz Akram, Inam Rabbani, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other high officials.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers
Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC
Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers8 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers20 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram20 minutes ago
-
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City20 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters20 minutes ago
-
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC20 minutes ago
-
4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested17 minutes ago
-
CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends26 minutes ago
-
Tickets issued to 33 vehicles30 minutes ago
-
Rs 980m imposed on 9,631 electricity thieves30 minutes ago