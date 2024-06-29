Open Menu

Deputy PM Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Annual Urs Of Hazrat Bari Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting of a committee for development and arrangements of Hazrat Bari Imam Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting of a committee for development and arrangements of Hazrat Bari Imam Complex.

The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements for the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Bari Imam, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.

The deputy PM directed that extraordinary security arrangements should be made on the occasion of Urs besides ensuring all possible facilities to the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and from all over the world to participate in Urs celebrations.

He also instructed to ensure special arrangements for women pilgrims participating in Urs at Hazrat Bari Imam Complex.

Visitors should not suffer any inconvenience during the celebrations, Ishaq Dar added.

In the meeting, a special committee was also formed in connection with the arrangements for Urs, which will include the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner and other officials.

The meeting was attended by Hanif Abbasi, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Sohail Iqbal Bhatti, Gen (retd) Afzal Janjua, Raja Sarfaraz Akram, Inam Rabbani, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other high officials.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister World Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Bari Women Capital Development Authority All From Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretar ..

KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes shields among waste worke ..

Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers

8 minutes ago
 Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to gover ..

Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany

8 minutes ago
 Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve econ ..

Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy

8 minutes ago
 RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary wor ..

RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers

20 minutes ago
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram

20 minutes ago
 DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City

20 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

20 minutes ago
 Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PP ..

Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC

20 minutes ago
 Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

17 minutes ago
 Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup crick ..

Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan