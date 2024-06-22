Deputy PM chairs second meeting on medical education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the second meeting on ‘Medical Education’, emphasising the government's dedication to enhancing healthcare through comprehensive improvements in medical training and education and coming up with concrete recommendations.

The meeting was attended by the National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health, Minister for Law and Justice, MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, Secretary of Health, President PM&DC, Chairman Higher Education Commission, President CPSP, Additional Foreign Secretary (ME & SIFC) and heads of prominent public and private medical institutions and eminent experts from the medical community.

In his opening address, the deputy prime minister highlighted the essential role of robust medical education in tackling the nation's healthcare challenges. He stated, "Elevating our medical education standards is crucial for the health and well-being of our citizens. Our institutions must be empowered to provide top-tier education and training to our future medical professionals.

”

He emphasised the importance of nurturing a conducive environment for medical students to excel and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector. "Our government is committed to support the next generation of healthcare professionals and ensuring that they receive the best possible education and training," stated the deputy prime minister.

The main agenda aimed to review the progress made since the initial meeting and discuss the recommendations of the sub-committee.

Chair, Sub-committee, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health presented the recommendation of the sub-committee. The discussion focused on improving the quality of medical education in Pakistan, including but not limited to, bringing education at par with international best practices, measures to streamline admission in foreign medical colleges, improving coordination between public and private sector and regulatory bodies to ensure uniform quality of education.

The next meeting will be held on 29th June after which the report will be submitted to the prime minister.