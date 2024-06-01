Deputy PM commends IG Islamabad for rescuing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to congratulate him and his team for their prompt efforts in rescuing the wife of the Vietnamese ambassador.

The IG and his team utilized modern technology to swiftly resolve the issue, ensuring the safe recovery of the diplomat's spouse, Ishaq Dar said.

Appreciating the efficient handling of the situation, he directed the IG to continue providing swift solutions to any future diplomatic concerns.