Deputy PM Dar Arrives Amman To Attend Conference On Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 12:50 AM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Amman, Jordan to attend the high-level conference on ‘Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza’.

At the airport, he was received by Jordanian Minister of Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Al Jazi, Governor of Amman Yaser Al Adwan and the Mayor of Amman, Al Shawarbeh.

The Conference is jointly hosted by Jordan, Egypt, and the UN. During the Conference, DPM will reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine in the backdrop of Israel’s grave crimes in Gaza.

