Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM Discuss State Of Bilateral Relations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to exchange greetings for Eid-ul-Azha
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to exchange greetings for Eid-ul-Azha.
The two ministers also discussed the state of bilateral relations and the tremendous potential for collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and connectivity.
They also agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and advance high level engagement and dialogue, a Foreign Office press release said.
