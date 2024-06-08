Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Deputy PM Dar, Bagheri discuss Gaza, Rafah situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri on Saturday discussed the situation arising out of ongoing Israeli bombardment and targeting of refugee camps in Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

They called for urgent measures to bring an immediate end to Israeli aggression, its incessant crimes against humanity and violation of international humanitarian law.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister met Iranian acting foreign minister the on the margins of the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to the people of Palestine and their right to self-determination.

The two ministers expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations marked by increased high-level exchanges in political, economic, defence and security and intelligence spheres.

They reaffirmed commitment and resolve to continue strengthening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and dialogue between the Pakistan and Iran.

The acting foreign minister of Iran congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Dar on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for Iran’s support and the desire for working together to uphold international law and the UN Charter.

He also fondly recalled the successful visit of late President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan in April this year and the important understandings reached during the visit.

He also commended the role played by President Raisi and late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in further deepening Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations.

