Deputy PM Dar chairs meeting to discuss agenda item for 52nd CCI meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the meeting of a Committee constituted by the Prime Minister.

The meeting deliberated and discussed the proposed agenda items and firmed up the agenda for the upcoming 52nd meeting of the Council of Common Interests, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan.

Federal Secretaries of Power, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Finance, Water Resources, Petroleum, Human Rights, Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, and Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Divisions were also present in the meeting.