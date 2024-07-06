Deputy PM Dar Chairs Meeting To Discuss Agenda Item For 52nd CCI Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired the meeting of a Committee constituted by the Prime Minister.
The meeting deliberated and discussed the proposed agenda items and firmed up the agenda for the upcoming 52nd meeting of the Council of Common Interests, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan.
Federal Secretaries of Power, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Finance, Water Resources, Petroleum, Human Rights, Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, and Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Divisions were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..3 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
LG employees demanded to restore abolished taxes of local bodies3 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera3 minutes ago
-
PRCS trains volunteers to respond during epidemic12 minutes ago
-
On Wani's martyrdom anniversary, JKNF reiterates its commitment to carry forward martyrs' mission12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Iranian President13 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees13 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues GLOF alert in five mountainous districts of KP13 minutes ago
-
Woman gets life term for killing husband, his brother33 minutes ago
-
'Aman Caravan' launched43 minutes ago