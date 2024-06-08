Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggression, genocide of Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan on Saturday called for concerted international efforts to end Israeli aggression and genocide of Palestinian people and for a two-state solution for lasting peace in the middle East.

The foreign minister met his Turkish counterpart on the margins of the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister commended Turkiye for taking the lead to convene the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the dire situation in Gaza resulting from Israeli aggression since October 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Fidan underscored the exemplary bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye rooted in commonality of faith, culture, and history and agreed to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish foreign minister congratulated deputy prime minister on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for Turkiye’s support and the desire for working together to uphold international law and the UN Charter.