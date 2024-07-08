Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways development projects

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday was given a briefing on railways development projects in order to further improve communication facilities for the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday was given a briefing on railways development projects in order to further improve communication facilities for the public.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman Planning, Secretaries of Railways and Planning, and Special Secretary Finance Division, a Foreign Office statement said.