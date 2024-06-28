Open Menu

Deputy PM Dar Meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy and discussed bilateral cooperation and key areas of mutual interest.

In the meeting, the two sides also reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, a Foreign Office press release said.

The Deputy PM also appreciated the facilities extended to the pilgrims during the Hajj.

