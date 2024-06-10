Deputy PM Dar To Participate In High-level Conference On Gaza In Jordan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake a two-day visit to Jordan on 10-11 June to participate in the high-level conference titled “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”.
The conference is jointly organized by King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Monday.
“The Conference aims to identify and develop a collective response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister is likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries,” it was further added.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan’s participation in the Conference underscored its continued commitment to peace and stability in the middle East and its firm and longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.
Recent Stories
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zubaida Trail: A Historic Passage for Pilgrims27 seconds ago
-
ICT admin sets up five official cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha31 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic dispute34 seconds ago
-
FIA warns public on rise of online frauds42 seconds ago
-
8-kanals state land retrieved21 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister31 minutes ago
-
PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas31 minutes ago
-
KP govt committed to peoples’ welfare: Minister41 minutes ago
-
Excise police arrest drug smuggler supplying narcotics to students51 minutes ago
-
District Examined Board for Disabled meets:1 hour ago
-
Five brick kilns sealed for causing pollution1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes over 262 kg drugs in five operations1 hour ago