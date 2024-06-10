Open Menu

Deputy PM Dar To Participate In High-level Conference On Gaza In Jordan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Deputy PM Dar to participate in high-level conference on Gaza in Jordan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake a two-day visit to Jordan on 10-11 June to participate in the high-level conference titled “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”.

The conference is jointly organized by King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Monday.

“The Conference aims to identify and develop a collective response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister is likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries,” it was further added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan’s participation in the Conference underscored its continued commitment to peace and stability in the middle East and its firm and longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.

