Deputy PM Dar Visits Jagran Hydropower Plant In Neelum Distt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Jagran-1 Hydropower Plant in Neelum district, Azad Jammu Kashmir, a Foreign Office press release said.
The deputy PM expressed satisfaction over the smooth functioning of the 30.
4 MW Jagran-I, which was conceived, approved, and financed during the 1997–1999 tenure of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif when Senator Ishaq Dar was the Finance Minister of Pakistan.
The deputy PM conveyed his best wishes for the engineers, technicians, and workers employed in Jagran-1 and the full support of the Government of Pakistan for the project, which is contributing to Pakistan’s energy security.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Spain ambassador discusses investment with Punjab CM10 minutes ago
-
Eleven injured in Lower Dir road accidents10 minutes ago
-
Very hot, weather expected in Sindh on Wednesday50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Belgian development agency head discuss cooperation2 hours ago
-
CM praises Eid cleanliness efforts, urges continued dedication on 2nd day2 hours ago
-
One killed, another injured in firing incident2 hours ago
-
ICIMOD issues warning for drought management strategies2 hours ago
-
Celebrations continue on second day of Eid-Ul-Adha2 hours ago
-
Purchase of sacrificial animals almost ended on second day of Eid2 hours ago
-
Sharjeel said nation remembered Kashmiris, Palestinians as they celebrated Eidul Azha2 hours ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second day; citizens throng picnic spots3 hours ago
-
Chashma Lift Canal project to benefit whole country: Governor3 hours ago