Deputy PM Dar visits Jagran hydropower plant in Neelum distt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Jagran-1 Hydropower Plant in Neelum district, Azad Jammu Kashmir, a Foreign Office press release said.

The deputy PM expressed satisfaction over the smooth functioning of the 30.

4 MW Jagran-I, which was conceived, approved, and financed during the 1997–1999 tenure of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif when Senator Ishaq Dar was the Finance Minister of Pakistan.

The deputy PM conveyed his best wishes for the engineers, technicians, and workers employed in Jagran-1 and the full support of the Government of Pakistan for the project, which is contributing to Pakistan’s energy security.