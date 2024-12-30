Deputy PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Jimmy Carter
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former US President Jimmy Carter.
"With the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter, the world has lost a statesman who exemplified diplomacy and humanity," the deputy prime minister said in his social media post on 'X'.
Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the American people, Ishaq Dar said Jimmy Carter's commitment to global peace and human rights remained a guiding light for leaders everywhere.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Work progress at DPO Tank office reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM expresses grief over death of Jimmy Carter2 minutes ago
-
PR refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay2 minutes ago
-
Punjab's cleanliness campaign huge success in Murree: Report12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week12 minutes ago
-
Dist. admin set to launch another grand enchroachment operation22 minutes ago
-
Mobile excise van brings civic services to Fatima Jinnah Park22 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at 'Our Culture, Our Sukkur' event32 minutes ago
-
Use of compressor for increasing gas pressure dangerous, illegal: SNGPL32 minutes ago
-
Two held in a road mishap32 minutes ago
-
Tarar applauds newly elected Lahore Press Club office bearers42 minutes ago