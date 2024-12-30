Open Menu

Deputy PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Jimmy Carter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Deputy PM expresses grief over death of Jimmy Carter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former US President Jimmy Carter.

"With the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter, the world has lost a statesman who exemplified diplomacy and humanity," the deputy prime minister said in his social media post on 'X'.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the American people, Ishaq Dar said Jimmy Carter's commitment to global peace and human rights remained a guiding light for leaders everywhere.

