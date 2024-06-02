ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a telephone call from Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri, discussing matters of mutual concern and the dire situation in Gaza.

The two sides discussed the situation in Gaza and unabated Israeli atrocities there, a Foreign Office statement said.

The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan's full support for all initiatives aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza and for humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.