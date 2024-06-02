Deputy PM, Iran's FM Discuss Situation In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a telephone call from Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri, discussing matters of mutual concern and the dire situation in Gaza.
The two sides discussed the situation in Gaza and unabated Israeli atrocities there, a Foreign Office statement said.
The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan's full support for all initiatives aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza and for humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews price control mechanism implementation17 minutes ago
-
Water chiller, fans donated to hospital17 minutes ago
-
MCCI appreciates govt's vision to introduce Industrial Policy17 minutes ago
-
Four-day PCR training for S.Asian medical entomologists concludes2 hours ago
-
Minister Salik emphasises devotion, effective communication for Hajj welfare staff to enhance pilgri ..2 hours ago
-
Sindh Agriculture Minister for devising mechanism for interest-free-loans to agri students2 hours ago
-
PTI founder's social media post deemed 'Digital Terrorism': Legal Affairs Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Punjab CM's 'No to Plastic' initiative to be launched on 5th2 hours ago
-
Advisor Tourism Zahid Chanzeb visits Peshawar Museum2 hours ago
-
DC Khanewal starts monitoring of regional hospitals2 hours ago
-
Married woman dies mysteriously2 hours ago
-
All set to launch campaign against plastic use: Marriyum Aurangzeb2 hours ago